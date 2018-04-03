Philippines and Malaysia to probe Uber deal with rival Grab

It said the deal would put Grab in a virtual monopoly in the ride-sharing market and its review will determine whether the transaction substantially reduces competition, adding it was meeting representatives of Grab and Uber on Monday.

Should anticompetitive concerns arise, Uber and Grab might propose commitments to a remedy. If they would not submit voluntarily, the commission could open a case that might block the deal, it said.

Malaysia also said on Monday that it would monitor Grab for anticompetitive behaviour.

"We won’t take it lightly. We will monitor this because it is still early days and we don’t know what will happen next," said government minister Nancy Shukri, whose portfolio oversees the public transport licensing authority. "We have stressed that if there is any anticompetitive behaviour, the Competition Act will come into force. We have spelt this out to them," the minister said, referring to a meeting with Grab representatives on March 26.

In Indonesia, the antimonopoly agency said it could not say yet whether it would investigate the deal, as there were 30 days after the deal was finalised to assess it.

Uber and Grab announced the deal a week ago, marking Uber’s second retreat from an Asian market. It earlier sold off its operations in China.

Nancy said Grab, which is valued at about $6bn, had offered assurances there would be no unfair pricing, nor would it increase its fares for now.

After a costly market share battle in Southeast Asia, where Uber has invested $700m, its move to exit the region is widely expected to give the US firm more firepower to focus on other markets including India.

Competition in the region is set to grow again, as Indonesia’s Go-Jek plans to launch its first expansion to another country in the region in coming weeks, according to a company e-mail.

Singapore’s Straits Times reported on Monday that Go-Jek planned to launch its services in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Johannes Bernabe, a commissioner at the Philippine Competition Commission, said Manila was processing at least three applications for ride-sharing services.

It limits the number of ride-sharing vehicles to 65,000 across all brands and reviews them every three months.

Grab, which operates in 195 cities in Southeast Asia, did not have a comment.

