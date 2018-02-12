Barclays bank faces charge relating to loan from Qatar almost 10 years ago

London — Barclays plc’s operating unit faces a new criminal charge in relation to the lender’s controversial £12bn fundraising at the height of the financial crisis a decade ago.

The accusation of "unlawful financial assistance" against Barclays bank relates to a $3bn loan Barclays secured from Qatar in November 2008, the lender said in a statement Monday.

The Serious Fraud Office had already filed conspiracy to commit fraud and unlawful financial assistance charges against the holding company and four former executives, including former CEO John Varley, in June and a trial is scheduled for early 2019.

Any charges against the operating unit are problematic because, if convicted, the lender’s ability to do business globally might be affected. Regulatory approvals and banking licences are usually tied to banks’ operating units, through which products and services are provided.

Both the main company and Barclays Bank intend to defend the charges against them, it said. "Barclays does not expect there to be an impact on its ability to serve its customers and clients as a consequence of the charge having been brought," it said.

The charges relate to the nature of £322m in fees Barclays paid to the Qatar Investment Authority and a $3bn loan facility it made available to the nation as part of side deals to the fundraising from Qatari and other investors in 2008. The deal allowed Barclays to avoid a state bailout when the industry crashed.

The Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation into the Qatar deal in 2012. About a dozen senior executives were interviewed across the five-year-probe, including former CEO Bob Diamond. The deal involved Qatar Holding, a subsidiary of the country’s QIA sovereign wealth fund, and Challenger Universal, an investment vehicle of Qatar’s then prime minister.

The fundraising is also being reviewed by the Financial Conduct Authority, which re-opened its probe earlier in 2017 after additional documents came to light. The regulator had previously fined the bank £50m in relation to how it disclosed the fees to the Qataris. The bank said previously it was challenging the fine, which has been stayed until after the criminal proceedings are resolved.

