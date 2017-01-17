Companies

Econet must raise $130m in rights issue to service loans

17 January 2017 - 17:21 PM MacDonald Dzirutwe
Telecoms tower. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
Harare — Zimbabwe’s largest mobile telecoms company Econet Wireless plans to raise $130m from shareholders, to avoid defaulting on foreign loans that it is struggling to settle due to a severe dollar crunch, it said on Tuesday.

The Southern African nation has been hit by the worst shortages of cash since dumping its own currency in favour of the US dollar in 2009. The introduction of a "bond note" currency in November has not ended long queues at banks, which have continued to impose stringent limits on cash withdrawals.

Econet will offer new shares and sell debentures at a discount of 5c to Tuesday’s price of 30c, to raise money to avoid defaulting on external obligations by the company and its subsidiaries, it said in a statement.

The $130m is the largest amount that any Zimbabwean company has attempted to raise from shareholders since 2009, when the nation started using the US dollar, according to stock exchange data.

But analysts said a requirement for shareholders to deposit money directly into an account held by African Export-Import Bank overseas, could prove difficult for many people who are already struggling to make foreign payments.

Several businesses, including miners, are struggling to make external payments because accounts held by local banks overseas have been heavily depleted of foreign currency.

Last week, Zimbabwe’s biggest banking group, CBZ Holdings, suspended the use of Visa cards for local purchases due to high costs and cash shortages.

Reuters

