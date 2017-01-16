Insurers use tracking tools to mine real-time customer data

New York — Twice a day, Scott Ozawa’s Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he has brushed his teeth for a full two minutes. In return, he gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.

The scheme, devised by Beam Technologies, is just one example of the latest uses of technology by insurers hungry for more real-time information on customers, which they say allows them to assess risk more accurately and set rates accordingly.

In theory, everybody wins, as policyholders adopt better habits and insurance companies save money on claims.

Cherry-Pick the Best

But there are concerns that insurers will eventually use the data they get to cherry-pick the best and most profitable customers, while hiking rates or even denying coverage to people who choose not to participate. "It’s not expected today, but in the near future, it will be used to penalise people," said Novarica’s Mitchell Wein,

who advises clients on insurance technology.

Insurers are still in the data collection stage, said Wein, but he predicts that in about five years, tracking tools will have a direct effect on pricing and coverage on a range of policies.

Insurers recognise the dangers but consumers have nothing to fear, says Michael Barry, spokesman for the industry-funded communications group Insurance Information Institute.

"Insurance is such a heavily regulated industry that insurers must justify, in actuarial terms, the reason for any rate increase they’re seeking in almost any line of business," Barry said.

"If any insurer increases rates to the point where a consumer is dissatisfied, the consumer can go elsewhere."

Beam’s technology follows vehicle insurers using devices in cars to find out how far and how safely policyholders drive — known as telematics — and life and health insurers giving

customers wearable devices such as Fitbit and Apple Watch to keep track of their activity. US insurers and their customers have been slow to adopt new monitoring techniques, which have been common in vehicle insurance in SA, Italy, Brazil and Britain for years.

But the world’s biggest insurance market, with $1.3-trillion in premiums in 2015 — more than a quarter of it — is catching up.

Mayfield, Ohio-based Progressive Corporation, an early leader in the area, said its telematics-based Snapshot car policy allows it to "attract, identify and reward good drivers while also retaining those customers longer". Progressive has more than 2-million Snapshot policies in force, about a fifth of its total US car business.

About 30% of North American vehicle insurers now

have telematics programmes, according to a survey in 2016 by insurance consultants Strategy Meets Action. That will rise to 70% by 2020, it says.

Premium discounts

In health insurance, health insurer Anthem has been working since 2013 with Fitbit and Garmin to offer premium discounts to eligible customers who wear the devices and transmit data to the insurer.

In life insurance, John Hancock Financial started offering a policy in 2015 that gives customers discounts on healthy groceries when shopping at certain retailers and rewards for hitting exercise targets as measured by a wearable device.

The programme, designed in partnership with Vitality Group, includes a free Fitbit or an Apple Watch for as little as $25 if a customer hits their targets.

"We get to know you better than your doctor does," said Brooks Tingle, head of insurance marketing for John Hancock.

Insurers generally do not disclose data on premiums or profit on specific types of policies, so it is hard to tell what effect such approaches have had on their bottom line.

Reuters