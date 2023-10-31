How can your business navigate challenges of slow-growth cycle?

This position places company finance teams in a predicament. They need to find optimal solutions to invest surplus cash. What is not often recognised is that company treasury teams do not typically aim to hold cash and ideally invest in new products, services and initiatives such as acquisitions, which are the drivers of economic growth under normal operating conditions.

While global and local economic conditions are often highly uncertain, there is still an abundance of opportunity in the SA market. The latest census indicates a population growth to about 62-million South Africans, providing a substantial demand base to work with. If history is any guide, growth will not remain slow forever.

When the economic cycle turns, supply chains will once again consume cash and the need for short-term funding will come sharply into focus — as demand for this type of funding is a key enabler of economic growth. However, until that happens, we are likely to see excess cash being returned to shareholders or selectively invested in strategic assets to position for future growth. The degree to which this happens will depend on the nature of the business, its position in the supply chain, and the type of industry in which it operates.

As SA's leading alternative financier to businesses in the country, along with a proven 25-year track record, Merchant West's specialists can help you navigate this complex economic context and have the tools to meet your unique lending and advisory needs. Merchant West also has the passion and drive to structure solutions that work for you and your business through the cycle.

This article was sponsored by Merchant West.