Masterclass by Ma has key to SA’s growth

When Ma took the stage at the packed Linder Auditorium in Johannesburg, he was given a rousing welcome by an audience that included many young entrepreneurs and start-ups.

The story of Alibaba’s improbable success and Ma’s rags-to-riches story is now legendary, especially in the start-up world. With no resources and working from his apartment with 17 cofounders, he launched an internet company that is now among the top 10 in the world.

It’s a striking example of hard work and forward thinking to create what is among the biggest e-commerce businesses in the world and one of the world’s 10 most valuable companies. After listing in 2014, Alibaba’s current market capitalisation is $542bn. In 2017, the total gross merchandise volume on its China retail marketplaces was $768bn, according to its figures.

Ma is now an icon of entrepreneurial success and he is feted around the world.

Understands adversity

Instead Ramaphosa is still putting out fires caused by his predecessor, whose nine-year kleptocratic reign left SA’s economy in the toilet.

His interaction was reduced to a meet-and-greet about which he tweeted: "We exchanged views & had a good discussion on the global economy & prospects for investment in South Africa."

Ma understands adversity and how to overcome it.

Ramaphosa could have done well to hear these things, as he tries to kickstart a thriving small business sector, from which entrepreneurs generally emerge, and to stimulate the internet, from which even more entrepreneurs are emerging.

"It’s very important for Africa to create jobs. The best way to create jobs is to encourage small business, to encourage young people," Ma said.

With unemployment rising to 27.2% in SA, increasing job growth will come from small business, as it does the world over. With the moribund mining sector shedding jobs and the government’s lack of coherent vision to grow the economy and reduce unemployment, Ramaphosa could do with a few pointers from a man whose business does $768bn worth of business in China.

"If there are more entrepreneurs who start more business, then they will [create] more jobs. Governments should encourage entrepreneurs," Ma said. To do this, the government should give "good tax conditions to the start-ups. Big companies don’t need that. We start-ups need that," he said.

In the room were entrepreneurs from the continent, including 52 young Africans who Ma has been mentoring through his eFounders Fellowship and who have been to Hangzhou, Alibaba’s home town.