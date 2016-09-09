CIPC ‘has sped up company registration process’

THE Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) has improved the turnaround time for company registrations and has consistently been able to do this within a day, acting commissioner Rory Voller said this week.

Automation has helped speed up the process, although the high volume of applications sometimes resulted in computer timeouts, he said in an interview before briefing Parliament’s trade and industry committee on the commission’s performance.

In the past, the long delay in getting a company registered caused immense frustration in the business community and was cited as a constraint on the ease of doing business. The CIPC is currently handling between 25,000 and 30,000 company registrations a month.

The commission has established collaborative relations with SA’s four major banks to facilitate new company registrations simultaneous with the opening of bank accounts. First National Bank, the first bank to enter the system, facilitated about 1,000 new registrations a month, Voller said.

"We have made lots of strides as far as our automation is concerned," he said. "Our plan is to bring online a new form or a new process in every quarter of the year."

The reservation of company names and auditor appointments has been automated.

Voller said the commission was also extending its footprint throughout the country and wanted to have a presence in every province. Offices have already been established in East London, Durban and Kimberley and in coming months the commission will consider Bloemfontein, Rustenburg and Polokwane.

The call centre — another cause of frustration — had more staff and was now dealing with about 70%-75% of the calls received on a weekly basis.

Voller conceded that the one area that needed improvement was in the amendments to companies’ memoranda of incorporation. The current turnaround time of 10-15 days was too long and should be just a few days.

A new venture for the commission is to begin the substantive examination of patents, never before undertaken in the country. About 20 highly qualified employees have been taken on to examine the substance of patents. Voller explained that, without this, the patentability of a product remained unknown as the patent was too general. This opened the gates to the dumping of products from other countries.