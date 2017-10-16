A ballooning deficit and a much bigger revenue shortfall than budgeted kept the rand on the back foot against major currencies
SA Weather Service board members in rising water, and Michael Bloomberg says Brexit is the ‘single stupidest thing any country has done’ besides Donald Trump
Unions have tabled a wage hike demand of 10%-12%, with the medium-term expenditure framework providing for an overall increase of 7.3% a year
The ANC secretary-general says without self-correction, the party will ‘decline further’
SAA will get another R4.8bn by the end of this fiscal year, but Gigaba warns government is losing patience with state-owned entities
The CEO Initiative is dealing with the accreditation of fund managers and is almost ready to start investing, says Busa CEO Tanya Cohen
More than one in four young people cannot read in Sub-Saharan Africa today, while nine in 10 children do not acquire minimum reading skills, writes Manos Antoninis
Sharks prop superexcited about showdown with Western Province
Satori Africa’s meditation and yoga retreat in the Overberg combines wellness, luxury and cuisine, writes Eugene Yiga