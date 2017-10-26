Economists sound alarm on spiralling debt

SA’s public sector debt has exceeded levels last seen at the advent of democracy and indicates an economy on its knees.

Debt and debt-service costs are projected to rise drastically over the next three to four years. On Wednesday, the Treasury forecast an increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio to 60% by the 2020-21 fiscal year. In 1993-94, the ratio was 48.3%.

Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim said the medium-term budget policy statement revealed that SA’s political establishment had no clothes. "The finance minister was impressively candid about SA’s dire situation. This was, however, matched by his inability to show a path to resolution."