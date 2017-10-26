MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET: OPPOSITION REACTION
Jeering MPs, a snoozing Zuma and tragic SA
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s first medium-term budget policy statement combined comedy and tragedy in all the wrong ways. MPs roundly panned it as ineffectual.
After the last two cabinet reshuffles sent shock waves through SA, the rand’s plunge to a 10-month low of R14 against the dollar was not unexpected on Wednesday.
Opposition MPs speculated that Gigaba had the ANC’s December conference in mind when delivering his speech.
He took the podium 20 minutes behind schedule after EFF MPs raised points of order, saying they refused to be addressed in Parliament by a "criminal" and "Gupta stooge".
Gigaba was heckled and jeered by DA MPs about his trips to Dubai, the Guptas and state capture. President Jacob Zuma relaxed and fell asleep during the speech.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa sat stoic and still, nodding and applauding several times during Gigaba’s address.
DA MP David Maynier said the policy statement underscored a catastrophic state of affairs in the government.
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh said Gigaba had failed to give an assurance that he was in control of the economy’s health.
He said he was open to the possibility that Gigaba might have delivered a cautious budget in the light of the December ANC conference before making more definitive statements on the national fiscus.
African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said he was encouraged by Gigaba’s statement that state-owned enterprises would be kept on a tight leash, although he feared this could be undermined by a nuclear deal.
United Democratic Movement MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said Gigaba’s speech did not give strong reassurance to South Africans, but rather appeared to be a balancing act to ensure his survival after the ANC’s December conference.
