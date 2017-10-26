National

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET: OPPOSITION REACTION

Jeering MPs, a snoozing Zuma and tragic SA

26 October 2017 - 07:10 Khulekani Magubane
Minister Gigaba delivering his Midterm Budget Speech. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s first medium-term budget policy statement combined comedy and tragedy in all the wrong ways. MPs roundly panned it as ineffectual.

After the last two cabinet reshuffles sent shock waves through SA, the rand’s plunge to a 10-month low of R14 against the dollar was not unexpected on Wednesday.

Opposition MPs speculated that Gigaba had the ANC’s December conference in mind when delivering his speech.

He took the podium 20 minutes behind schedule after EFF MPs raised points of order, saying they refused to be addressed in Parliament by a "criminal" and "Gupta stooge".

Gigaba was heckled and jeered by DA MPs about his trips to Dubai, the Guptas and state capture. President Jacob Zuma relaxed and fell asleep during the speech.

16 hours ago

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa sat stoic and still, nodding and applauding several times during Gigaba’s address.

DA MP David Maynier said the policy statement underscored a catastrophic state of affairs in the government.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Narend Singh said Gigaba had failed to give an assurance that he was in control of the economy’s health.

He said he was open to the possibility that Gigaba might have delivered a cautious budget in the light of the December ANC conference before making more definitive statements on the national fiscus.

African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart said he was encouraged by Gigaba’s statement that state-owned enterprises would be kept on a tight leash, although he feared this could be undermined by a nuclear deal.

United Democratic Movement MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said Gigaba’s speech did not give strong reassurance to South Africans, but rather appeared to be a balancing act to ensure his survival after the ANC’s December conference.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Kodwa claps, but everyone else sees the writing on the wall after Gigaba’s budget

COPE says it is devastated, and economists say another round of rating downgrades is inevitable — and perhaps imminent
Economy
13 hours ago

The fiscal path the budget statement presents clearly cannot be sustained

Without well-considered reform in the political construct at the December ANC electoral conference, the stakes have risen for a profoundly negative ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

ANALYSIS: Malusi Gigaba’s half-baked budget flops

The alarming honesty of Gigaba’s first budget is, well, alarming — not least in its assumptions about the patience of the rating agencies
News & Fox
15 hours ago

Wage deal public servants want may bust expenditure targets, Gigaba warns in budget policy statement

Unions have tabled a wage hike demand of 10%-12%, with the medium-term expenditure framework providing for an overall increase of 7.3% a year
National
16 hours ago

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.