Reshuffle rumours make it difficult for investors to pick SA, says Gigaba

Rumours of another Cabinet reshuffle contribute to political uncertainty and make it difficult for investors to invest in SA, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says.

Speaking at a post-budget breakfast in Cape Town on Thursday, Gigaba said: “As government, you don’t want those rumours at all.

“SA has been affected by own goals which have created policy uncertainty and political uncertainty.

“Such uncertainty contributes to the negative outlook ratings agencies have given us because they don’t know which direction the country is going to take.

“We would do well as a country, if we provided greater certainty to investors and rating agencies so we can give the economy time to recover.”