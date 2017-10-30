"This is further complicated by the fact that the levels of unemployment in the country are very high. With the economy not growing‚ many people cannot afford to pay for municipal services‚ yet they demand more from municipalities," Dzengwa said.

"Local government cannot even collect what it is meant to collect because of the current economic climate. The latest figures show R128bn debt‚ which is money owed by businesses‚ households and all who use municipal service.

"The bulk of this debt is from households who cannot afford to pay."

Dzengwa said there needed to be a review of the funding allocated to local government from the fiscus.

There is another factor that impedes the funding available to local government: SA’s credit rating.

"Because SA as a sovereign was downgraded‚ it meant that 10 of the metros that are rated were affected by that.

"When you are downgraded‚ it means that cost of borrowing is higher. You are going to have a challenge — how do you [deal with] infrastructure that is so in demand and the backlogs?" he said.

The number of indigent households is rising‚ putting more pressure on revenue levels.

"We are saying instead of complaining that the 9.2% is not enough‚ we need to do an exercise that will determine how much will be enough for local government. We then need to debate where the money must come from.

"We want to get to this exercise right away‚ collaborating with the Finance and Fiscus Commission‚ so that by the next financial year‚ we have a document on the table that makes it clear how much is needed by local government. Our target is that by June next year‚ when we have the winter budget forum‚ the large chunk of that work is done."

Danga Mughogho‚ programme manager at the South African Cities Network said: "Although the statistics show that 70% of country’s population lives in urban areas‚ yet only 10% of the budget is allocated to local government‚ may suggest a misallocation of priorities. One has to look at the allocation in terms of the mandates of the different spheres of government."

Mughogho added: "As the Integrated Urban Development Framework is implemented‚ there may be greater impetus provided to revisit the priority accorded to local government in fiscal terms. The South African Cities Network is commissioning research on what we are calling the funding gap between city revenue and city mandates that will be coming out towards the end of next year."