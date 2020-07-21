News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 116: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 373,628, there have been 194,865 recoveries and 5,173 deaths to date

21 July 2020 - 06:00

Lockdown day 116: Pictures of the day

Amateur motor racing driver Jan Tischendorf prepares his car in Cape Town. Motorsport has been given the green light to resume after months of ...
News & Fox
4 hours ago

