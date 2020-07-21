Lockdown day 116: Latest Covid-19 numbers

A bidding frenzy has erupted over egg and chicken group Quantum Foods. What comes next is anyone’s guess
Still, I don’t subscribe to the coup theory. I don’t think Ace Magashule is running the ANC and I don’t think the president is a coward
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 373,628, there have been 194,865 recoveries and 5,173 deaths to date
The first official prediction of how many ICU beds would be used in the Western Cape by Covid-19 patients, made back in May, overestimated by between 12 times and 16.5 times the critical care beds ...
In a world fractured by personality politics and populism, now is exactly the time to consider just what kind of environment gives rise to genocide
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.