Desiree Ellis just keeps collecting awards. The Banyana Banyana coach collected her latest last week: an honorary doctorate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, next door to the working-class suburb of Salt River where she grew up and played football with the boys. Ellis took her South African women’s team from 50th in the world to seventh as they won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022. She has been named Africa’s women’s coach of the year three times. Last year she placed seventh in the International Federation of Football History & Statistics ranking of women’s coaches.
A bad week for Berdine Odendaal
The good life appears to be over for Berdine Odendaal, the woman upon whom the late Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste lavished cash, cars and even horses. The equestrian from the upmarket Val de Vie Estate in the Boland winelands lost her court challenge to a Reserve Bank seizure order, so it’s goodbye to Jooste’s gifts totalling almost R60m. These included R40m in five bank accounts and her property of R18m. Odendaal, who says she needs R150,000 a month to survive, may now have to find a job.
A good week for Desiree Ellis
