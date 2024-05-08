News & Fox

PODCAST: For crying out loud, calm down

08 May 2024 - 08:30
The sun will rise after the May 29 election, an ANC/EFF coalition is highly unlikely and there are real signs that some of President Cyril Ramaphosa's reforms are beginning to find traction, economist and analyst Peter Attard Montalto tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge.

A big problem on both sides of the election though is the continuing failure of industrial policy to even begin to re-industrialise the economy, Attard Montalto says and repeats the description of ANC industrial policy he used in his Business Day column on Monday. It is he says, "a smouldering radioactive waste pile".

