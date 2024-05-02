Ship comes in for South African job seekers
Cruise liners bring in tourists and leave a bonanza behind
02 May 2024 - 05:02
The summer cruise season has created thousands of permanent jobs in the Western Cape, according to Wesgro’s estimates.
Wesgro is the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape. Its CEO, Wrenelle Stander, says more tourists mean more jobs in the province. “With an expected 90,000 passengers in the 2023/2024 cruise season, and based on Wesgro’s estimates, we know that roughly 3,000 new permanent jobs have been created in this season alone.”..
