EXCLUSIVE: How SA’s onshoring plan will bring clothing manufacturing back home
The local clothing industry has been brought to its knees after years of cut-price competition from Chinese imports, but a new revival plan is gaining traction and could be a game changer
02 May 2024 - 05:00
The Western Cape clothing industry is uniting behind a bold proposal to re-establish local clothing manufacturing by creating new quick-response clothing factories in an arc of small towns around Cape Town that can compete with cheap Chinese imports.
It could provide the province with a way to mop up many thousands of unemployed entry-level workers (especially unskilled youths without matric) in semirural places that other big job creators, such as tourism and call centres, can’t reach. ..
