TAWANA KUPE: Let’s reimagine SA

As we reflect on Mandela Day this year in the era of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are again called to act in the true spirit of ubuntu and caring for humanity. Mandela Day is a global call to action celebrating the idea that everyone has the power to transform the world, and the ability to make an impact.

Recently, South Africans rallied to donate to funds and organisations which aim to help society’s less fortunate. At the beginning of level 5 of the Covid-19 lockdown, attention turned to the wellbeing of homeless people. They, people who are dependent on grants and others who live hand to mouth are worse off than they have ever been. The assistance South Africans have offered is testimony to our growth as a society from a narrow focus of attention only on ourselves as individuals to thinking of and caring about the most vulnerable among us.

Smoothing the move to online

In the education environment, assistance has also been forthcoming. Many people, businesses and organisations have contributed time and resources to ensure that students transition to online learning in the best way possible.

It is gratifying that the university is able to serve students, even during this time. This is especially true this year when the usual projects have to be cancelled because of social distancing regulations.

Covid-19 has been frightening, particularly the pace at which it has changed our lives and how we work, altered families and social circles, shut down businesses and economies, and even displaced people across the world as countries closed their borders. However, the one positive thing Covid-19 has done is to make us acutely aware of our innate humanity and the need to care for each other.

The adage of making every day a Mandela Day has never been more true than in these unprecedented times. It has forced us all to think of the next person, and more globally of society as a whole. Covid-19 has shown us all that we are because of the care of others, and that all our lives and actions are interlinked.

Many of us can use this time to reflect on our privilege and use our resources and empathy to inspire change which will allow others to also survive these hard times.

On this day, we must remember the values and ethos former president Nelson Mandela stood for. We must collaboratively fight poverty, promote peace and drive education.

Thank you to everyone who is playing a role and has contributed to taking care of others during this uncertain time (particularly the future of students) and to those who are doing something to make a difference today that will have future benefits.