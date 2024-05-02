Time to go global on Reits
Analysts believe property stocks in developed markets are poised for a sharp rerating when interest rates finally start to ease
02 May 2024 - 05:00
If your offshore property exposure is limited to the JSE’s smattering of rand hedge counters, you’re missing out on lucrative opportunities elsewhere.
Granted, the universe of global real estate investment trusts (Reits) is large and diverse, making stock picking a daunting task for the average punter. There are, after all, more than 1,000 Reits to choose from on major international stock exchanges that invest in close to 30 subsectors. That compares to about 30 domestic Reits and fewer than 10 pure rand hedge stocks on the JSE. ..
