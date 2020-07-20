Opinion / Columnists NEVA MAKGETLA: Out-of-control Covid-19 harms economy more than restrictions The deep inequalities in SA society also influences its expert advice BL PREMIUM

For months it seemed SA would contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Then it opened up the economy too quickly, and as new cases escalated the government waited weeks before finally introducing minimal new regulations — and relaxing the rules for taxis. Now we rank in the top five countries for new infections.

What went wrong? Like an X-ray, Covid-19 shows up what is broken in society. In this case, as so often, the root problem is the way deep inequalities affect both government decision-making and expert advice.