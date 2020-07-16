News & Fox / Digital How TikTok stormed SA’s lockdown Covid-19 has altered social media consumption and behaviour and there are lessons in that for how companies engage with audiences BL PREMIUM

The number of South Africans who spend time on social media is gradually increasing, but their "engagement" — the frequency of posts, shares and likes — has dropped substantially.

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok remains the fastest-growing platform, while LinkedIn is the only network that had an increase in engagement by brands in the past year.