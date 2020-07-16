Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Give your mental health a break Stoicism and a sense of humour are what we need to survive the twin catastrophes of load-shedding and lockdown BL PREMIUM

I found myself in the bizarre situation last weekend of defending Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. "Give him a chance," I heard myself say more than once. My wife quite rightly asked me if I was feeling unwell or had been taken by the body snatchers.

I’m as angry as every other South African — except, perhaps, the smug Matshela Koko — about the sudden resurgence of load-shedding. On top of everything else we’re forced to survive during lockdown, it seems to add a Zuma-esque insult to our injury.