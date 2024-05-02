Diabetes and depression: a silent and deadly combination
A psychiatrist puts out the alert about a South African pandemic
02 May 2024 - 05:00
The link between diabetes and depression was highlighted by specialist psychiatrist Wisani Makhomisane at a recent medical conference in Cape Town.
Makhomisane said a quarter of all adults with diabetes have symptoms of depression, and those with pre-existing depression have a 60% greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Both diseases are silent and hidden, and are carried by highly functional people, she told the Cardiometabolic Axis Forum conference. She has a special interest in maternal, child and adolescent mental health and addiction...
