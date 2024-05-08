EDITORIAL: Go well, go Shell
It’s hardly catastrophic that the oil giant is exiting its lower-margin downstream business
08 May 2024 - 07:00
Seems there was a lot of unnecessary carping about South Africa’s flagging status as an investment destination with news of oil giant Shell “pulling out” of the country.
It’s hardly catastrophic that Shell is exiting its lower-margin downstream business, which ultimately flows into the sprawling fuel forecourts. This is almost certainly a strategic business decision rather than a political investment decision...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.