JUSTICE MALALA: Another déjà vu ANC plan to forget What happens next? The fine words on the ANC's post-Covid recovery plans will be turned into noise and then – nothing

Somebody please take me out of my misery. My laptop has just issued a loud ping. The ANC’s post-Covid economic recovery plan has just landed in my inbox. So has Business for SA’s (B4SA’s) document on the same issue.

They are both long. They are wordy. They are technical. They seem to agree, which is some progress.