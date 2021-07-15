NATASHA MARRIAN: How the mighty have fallen
15 July 2021 - 05:00
The week that was showed how the ANC’s legitimacy as the "standard bearer of society and champion of its freedoms" has been eroded. The ANC and its government are reaping a whirlwind of their own making.
It is exposing how the fatal weaknesses of the organisation have eroded its standing in society. The ANC, in its national executive committee statement this week, could only condemn the looting, unrest and acts of criminality. It did not immediately release its leaders to address affected communities in an attempt to appease the situation. It is not the first time...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now