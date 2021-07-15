Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: How the mighty have fallen BL PREMIUM

The week that was showed how the ANC’s legitimacy as the "standard bearer of society and champion of its freedoms" has been eroded. The ANC and its government are reaping a whirlwind of their own making.

It is exposing how the fatal weaknesses of the organisation have eroded its standing in society. The ANC, in its national executive committee statement this week, could only condemn the looting, unrest and acts of criminality. It did not immediately release its leaders to address affected communities in an attempt to appease the situation. It is not the first time...