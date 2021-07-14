News Leader
WATCH: Property owners decry protests sweeping SA
The SA Property Owners Association CEO Neil Gopal talks to Business Day TV about the protests
14 July 2021 - 08:03
The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has denounced the riots and looting taking place across the country that have caused damage to property and infrastructure.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Sapoa CEO Neil Gopal for more detail.
The SA Property Owners Association CEO Neil Gopal talks to Business Day TV about the protests
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.