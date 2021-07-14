Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Property owners decry protests sweeping SA

The SA Property Owners Association CEO Neil Gopal talks to Business Day TV about the protests

14 July 2021 - 08:03 Business Day TV
A man reacts as people stand along a road after being evicted after protests in Durban on July 13 2021. Picture: KIERRAN ALLEN VIA REUTERS
A man reacts as people stand along a road after being evicted after protests in Durban on July 13 2021. Picture: KIERRAN ALLEN VIA REUTERS

The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has denounced the riots and looting taking place across the country that have caused damage to property and infrastructure.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Sapoa CEO Neil Gopal for more detail.

The SA Property Owners Association CEO Neil Gopal talks to Business Day TV about the protests

Sapoa decries violent protests erupting across SA

Property body says violence and looting must stop and guilty parties must be taken to book
Companies
1 day ago

Expropriation without compensation will hurt municipalities, property associations warn

Sareit and Sapoa say constitutional amendment can lead to a drop in investment and property values
National
3 months ago

Landlords look for new uses for empty offices

Office vacancies sit at  close to 13% nationallyOffice vacancies are at more than 13% nationally, nearly double what is considered ‘healthy’
National
3 months ago

Retail ready for reset

The Covid-induced surge in online shopping raises questions around how retailers and mall owners will adapt to shifts in consumer behaviour
Features
5 months ago

Old offices becoming new homes

With 2.4-million square metres of empty offices in SA, experts expect that the trend to convert such space to residential use will gather momentum, ...
Business
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol CFO Paul Victor quits after six years at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank of America bullish on SA stocks
Companies
4.
Tesla second-quarter deliveries could clear ...
Companies
5.
Huge Group says the show’s not over after vote on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.