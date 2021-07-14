Communities and businesses unite against looters

In several parts of Mpumalanga, taxi drivers, owners and community members thwarted several riots apparently aimed at looting shopping centres.

Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development and land affairs, Mandla Msibi, led community members in standing guard and spending the night at the Emoyeni Mall at the Pienaar township outside White River.

“We slept here to defend the mall ... if we allow this mall to burn that means we must go back to town at Riverside and look for jobs and shop there,” Msibi said.

In Hazyview, taxi drivers and owners lined up their vehicles around the mall on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“We have no choice but to protect this mall which is the source of our income. If this mall is vandalised, looted and closed we will not have people to ferry because people will be unemployed, unable to shop or work,” said taxi owner Mbongeni Tsabetse.

Some residents of Matsulu outside Mbombela managed to stop attempts to raze their mall by looters this week.

Community member Nhlanhla Mkhabela said they spent the night on guard after some of the stores had been attacked.

“They [the rioters] outsmarted us at first, but we managed to stop them before they could burn the complex, though they looted other shops,” said Mkhabela.

In Schoemansdal, also in Mpumalanga, taxi owners and drivers joined some community members to prevent the looting of the local plaza.

In Limpopo, residents, businesspeople and taxi associations joined forces to prevent looting and vandalising of shopping centres.

Residents of Seshego, Polokwane, in collaboration with local taxi associations and the Polokwane CBD Business Forum, launched patrol teams on Tuesday.

Vincent Kunutu, the chair of the Seshego Community Policing Forum, said they started patrolling the area on Monday after receiving reports of planned looting.

“We are not going to allow criminals to destroy malls and anything that people worked hard for,” he said.