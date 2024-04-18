Untangling Zuma’s web
As the election nears, the former president’s MK Party is tied up in a legal tussle with the IEC that relates to the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary
18 April 2024 - 06:00
The separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive is set to come under scrutiny in the appeal by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to the Constitutional Court on former president Jacob Zuma’s eligibility to stand as an MP.
IEC chair Mosotho Moepya argues in an affidavit that the electoral court erred when it overturned the commission’s decision to bar Zuma from standing in the May 29 poll, and that the commission had acted within its powers to do so. At the same time, he swept aside allegations of bias levelled at the commission by Zuma’s MK Party. ..
