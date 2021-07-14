National Businesses left to pick up the pieces after five days of plunder Police have arrested 1,234 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the riots BL PREMIUM

After five days of violent looting, arson and unrest in various parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, police have arrested 1,234 people in the two provinces in connection with riots.

Since the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma groups of demonstrators have ransacked shopping malls across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, leaving with clothing items, appliances and food. Demonstrators also burnt trucks and residential buildings and blocked major highways in what police believe to be highly organised and planned acts of public violence...