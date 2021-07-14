Businesses left to pick up the pieces after five days of plunder
Police have arrested 1,234 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the riots
14 July 2021 - 10:01
After five days of violent looting, arson and unrest in various parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, police have arrested 1,234 people in the two provinces in connection with riots.
Since the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma groups of demonstrators have ransacked shopping malls across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, leaving with clothing items, appliances and food. Demonstrators also burnt trucks and residential buildings and blocked major highways in what police believe to be highly organised and planned acts of public violence...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now