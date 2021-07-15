Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Who dares invest in SA now? The wholesale looting of Food Lover’s Market stores this week “doesn’t augur well for reinvestment”, says the founder. That’s some understatement BL PREMIUM

Brian Coppin, who along with his brother Mike opened the first Fruit & Veg City in Cape Town in 1993, watched aghast on Monday morning as images flooded his TV screen of hundreds of looters methodically carrying out thousands of rands worth of his stock.

The scenes were most flagrant and jaw-dropping at the Food Lover’s Market at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, where marauding gangs of criminals shamelessly wheeled in shopping trolleys to the store, filled them with everything they could, and calmly wheeled out. It was the same story at the Food Lover’s Market stores in Springfield and Berea in Durban...