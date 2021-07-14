PODCAST: When the Lions go, where does SA rugby go?

In many ways, UK Sunday Times rugby writer Stuart Barnes tells Peter Bruce in this latest edition of his Podcasts from the Edge, “professional rugby is going to break apart the greatest rivalry in rugby history — SA and New Zealand.”

Listen as Barnes, a former Bath, England and British & Irish Lions flyhalf describes how four local franchises — the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks and Lions — walk away from Super Rugby to join the United Rugby Championship, where they will play team for Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy. Not from England! Not from France!

What on earth is going on? Will the Munster faithful fill a stadium to watch their team play the visiting Stormers? Unlikely, says Barnes. But there’s a bigger goal here perhaps. once you have the European Six Nations joined by SA, how long is it before New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Japan join them for a continuous global season of Test rugby?