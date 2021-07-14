SA has sufficient fuel stocks, despite Sapref closure
There is enough fuel for the moment but panic-buying could make matters worse
14 July 2021 - 12:56
Motorists are advised not to panic-buy petrol, as the country’s fuel stocks are deemed sufficient, despite the closure of the South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) on Tuesday.
Panic buying of fuel ensued on Tuesday, with long queues reported at Durban petrol stations as several ran out of fuel while others were closed. On Wednesday, there were further, anecdotal reports of motorists arriving at petrol stations in other provinces in their numbers, to fill up their tanks...
