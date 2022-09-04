×

World / Middle East

Six injured as Palestinians fire on bus with Israeli troops

The attack follows Israeli army raids in the West Bank and suggests violence may be spiralling

04 September 2022 - 20:56 Dan Williams
Israeli soldiers check damage in a bus at the scene of a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, September 4 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ADEL NEMEH
Israeli soldiers check damage in a bus at the scene of a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, September 4 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ADEL NEMEH

Jordan Valley — Palestinians fired on an Israeli bus on a desert highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli military authorities and medics said, wounding five soldiers and the driver in an attack that suggested violence may be spiralling anew.

The incident, in which authorities said two suspected gunmen were detained as they tried to escape, took place within driving distance of Jenin and Nablus, Palestinian cities that have seen months of intensive and often lethal Israeli security sweeps.

Witnesses said Palestinians in a car overtook the bus, spraying it with bullets and, when it came to a halt, tried to torch it. Israeli TV aired footage of a car ablaze after, it said, a firebomb went off inside.

There was no immediate Palestinian claim of responsibility, but a spokesperson for Hamas praised the attack as “proof that all attempts by the Occupation (Israel) to stop the escalating resistance operations in the West Bank have failed”.

Israel has stepped up raids in the West Bank over recent months after several deadly attacks by Palestinians in its cities between March and May.

The violence has added to obstacles in the drive for Palestinian independence. US-sponsored statehood talks with Israel stalled in 2014, economic prospects are dim and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, has seen its domestic credibility sapped.

Ram Ben-Barak, head of the Israeli parliament’s foreign affairs and defence committee, said he hoped for a peace accord with the PA but described this prospect as unfeasible as of now.

“The situation is very sensitive and explosive, on the one hand, while on the other we are seeing growing numbers of Palestinians who understand that the way forward is not one of violence,” Ben-Barak told Israel's Army Radio.

Israel, he added, would respond “very forcefully ... while enabling those who don't want to turn to terrorism to continue with their routine lives”.

• The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza said on Sunday  militants had executed five Palestinians, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009.

The dawn executions, by hanging or firing squad, were the first in the Palestinian territories since 2017. Past cases of capital punishment being carried out in Gaza have drawn criticism from human rights groups. The ministry statement did not provide full names for any of the condemned men. It said three had been convicted of murder. The two convicted spies, aged 44 and 54, had given Israel information that led to the killing of Palestinians, it said. Israel declined to comment.

With Nidal Almughrabi

Reuters 

Islamic Jihad digs in against Israel on West Bank amid Gaza hits

Group has carried out a string of suicide bombings and gun attacks as well as rocket fire
World
3 weeks ago

Palestinians have work cut out stopping Gaza coastal erosion

Authorities use concrete and rubble to bolster shoreline as increasingly heavy seas threaten roads and  homes
World
1 month ago

US court rejects Ben & Jerry’s bid to stop deal to sell its ice cream in West Bank

Judge says the company failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm
News
1 week ago

Biden and Israel highlight Iran's nuclear threat

Israel extracts pledge on an issue the Jewish state sees as the greatest threat to regional stability
World
1 month ago
