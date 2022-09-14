×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WHO chief says end of Covid-19 pandemic is in sight

Deaths from Covid-19 last week were the lowest since March 2020, the UN agency reports

14 September 2022 - 22:39 Manas Mishra
World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks in presentation in Marburg, Germany, February 16 2022. Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks in presentation in Marburg, Germany, February 16 2022. Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS

The world has never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis that has killed nearly 6.5-million people.

“We are not there yet. But the end is in sight,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press conference.

That was the most upbeat assessment from the UN agency since it declared an international emergency in January 2020 and started describing Covid-19 as a pandemic three months later.

The virus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed nearly 6.5-million people and infected 606-million, roiling global economies and overwhelming healthcare systems.

The rollout of vaccines and therapies have helped to stem deaths and hospitalisations, and the Omicron variant which emerged late last year causes less severe disease. Deaths from Covid-19 last week were the lowest since March 2020, the UN agency reported.

Still on Wednesday, he again urged nations to maintain their vigilance and likened the pandemic to a marathon race.

“Now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap the rewards of all our hard work.”

Countries need to take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for Covid-19 and future viruses, Tedros said. He also urged nations to vaccinate 100% of their high-risk groups and keep testing for the virus.

The WHO said countries need to maintain adequate supplies of medical equipment and healthcare workers.

‘Variants of concern’

“We expect there to be future waves of infections, potentially at different time points throughout the world caused by different subvariants of Omicron or even different variants of concern,” said WHO’s senior epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

With more than 1-million deaths this year alone, the pandemic remains an emergency globally and within most countries.

“The Covid-19 summer wave, driven by Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, showed that the pandemic is not yet over as the virus continues to circulate in Europe and beyond,” a European Commission spokesperson said.

The WHO’s next meeting of experts is to decide whether the pandemic still represents a public health emergency of international concern is due in October, a WHO spokesperson said.

“It’s probably fair to say most of the world is moving beyond the emergency phase of the pandemic response,” said Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University.

Governments are now looking at how best to manage Covid-19 as part of their routine healthcare surveillance, he said.

Europe, the UK and the US have approved vaccines that target the Omicron variant, as well as the original virus, as countries prepare to launch winter booster campaigns.

In the US, Covid-19 was initially declared a public health emergency in January 2020, and that status has been renewed quarterly ever since.

The US health department is set to renew it again in mid-October for what policy experts expect is the last time before it expires in January 2023.

US health officials have said that the pandemic is not over, but that new bivalent vaccines mark an important shift in the fight against the virus. They predict that a single annual vaccine akin to the flu shot should provide a high degree of protection and return the country closer to normalcy.

Reuters 

Independent pharmacies tussle with state over Covid-19 vaccine payments

When Covid-19 shots were in short supply in 2021, some pharmacies extracted an extra seventh dose from vials of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to meet ...
National
1 day ago

Afrigen in Cape Town aims for Covid-19 vaccine human trials soon

The locally developed shots could end up being made by at least 15 production facilities in low- and middle-income countries around the world
News
1 day ago

Scientists advise government to vaccinate high risk 5-11-year-olds against Covid-19

Vaccination of these children will begin once the electronic vaccination data system used to track the national immunisation drive has been updated
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
St Petersburg council faces dissolution after ...
World / Europe
2.
UAE rejects extradition of Sanjay Shah in ...
World / Middle East
3.
Keep your king, more Canadians tell UK
World / Americas
4.
Nikola founder lied to investors, prosecutor says ...
World / Americas
5.
Major Norwegian energy company exits Russia
World / Europe

Related Articles

Chengdu city extends lockdown as China persists with zero-Covid campaign

World / Asia

Biovac to produce first commercial Covid jabs in October despite falling demand

National / Health

Discovery cites widespread risks as it withholds dividend

Companies / Financial Services

SA urged to vaccinate as Covid-19 wave could hit SA within a month

National

Covid-19’s ‘brain fog’ and risk for other brain illness higher for two years

News

UK first to approve Moderna’s Omicron-specific vaccine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.