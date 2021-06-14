Iranian presidential poll set to be blighted by record stayaway as youth rebel

Dubai — Like many young Iranians yearning for democracy, Shirin does not believe elected officials want to deliver greater political and social freedoms, and doubts Iran’s ruling theocracy would let them even if they tried.

How many share her frustration may become apparent in a June 18 vote, when Iran holds a presidential election seen as a referendum on the Islamic Republic’s handling of an array of political and economic crises.

Official polls suggest record low participation, a prospect critics of the government ascribe to economic hardship and to a lack of choice at the ballot box for an overwhelmingly young population chafing at political restrictions.

Religiously devout, less well-off communities are expected to go to the polls and vote for the hardline front-runner, the strongly anti-Western Ebrahim Raisi, but young educated voters in towns and cities and some villages may well stay home.

After a hardline election body barred heavyweight moderate and conservative candidates from standing in the race, young urban Iranians appear united only in their weariness with a cheerless status quo.

“I want freedom, I want democracy. Iranian presidents have no authority and desire to change our lives … So why should I vote?,” said French literature student Shirin, 22, from Tehran.

Like most other young people interviewed for this story, Shirin declined to be identified by her full name due to the sensitivity of the election contest.

Under Iran’s clerical system, the powers of the elected president are circumscribed by those of the hardline supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in office since 1989.

Pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani won the presidency in 2013, bolstered by the support of many women and young people encouraged by his comments that Iranians deserved to live in a free country and have rights enjoyed by others worldwide.