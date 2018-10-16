Jihadists fail to leave Syria buffer zone

Jihadists in Syria’s Idlib failed to meet a Monday deadline to leave a planned buffer zone ringing the country’s last rebel bastion, casting fresh doubt over a deal to avert bloodshed.

A Russian-Turkish truce reached nearly a month ago for the northwestern region gave "radical fighters" until October 15 to leave a proposed demilitarised area between government and opposition forces.

The accord was a last-ditch effort to stave off a regime onslaught on Idlib, the largest rebel stronghold left in Syria and home to about 3-million people.

But the target date for the withdrawal came and went without any hardliners leaving.

"We did not document the withdrawal of any jihadist fighters from the entire demilitarised zone," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor, said on Monday morning.

Syria’s government said it would take "time" to judge whether the deal had failed.

Hours before the cut-off time, Idlib’s jihadist heavyweight Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) vowed to continue fighting.

"We have not abandoned our choice of jihad and fighting towards implementing our blessed revolution," said HTS, an alliance led by al-Qaeda’s one-time Syria branch.

HTS and other, more extreme jihadists hold more than two-thirds of the planned buffer area, and more than half of the rest of Idlib.

Their withdrawal was seen as the real test of the accord reached on September 17 between rebel backer Ankara and regime supporter Moscow in the Russian town of Sochi.

The deal sets up a 15km-20km buffer zone semi-circling opposition-held areas in Idlib and the neighbouring provinces of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.

It set a first deadline of October 10 for all rebels and jihadists to pull heavy weapons from the zone, a task Turkey, the Observatory and rebels said was done on time. But late on Saturday, mortar rounds fired from the buffer killed two soldiers, the Observatory said.

HTS has yet to take a formal stance on the Sochi accord, but it and other jihadists appeared to have pulled out their heavy arms. That, observers said, could indicate that hope is not yet lost for the buffer.

"Even if the agreement is not fully implemented today, it doesn’t mean it’s not holding," said Haid Haid, researcher at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation.

The onus is now on Ankara and Moscow to overcome the missed deadline.

