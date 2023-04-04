Former Kosovo president expresses sorrow for victims of liberation war

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Eskom and Transnet exemptions have more to do with influence and cadre deployment than solving a crisis
Tributes pour in for retired journalist who was murdered in his Parkview home
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Deal calls for an all-share combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and Rathbones Group
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Entrepreneurs in Ukraine’s dynamic tech sector are switching to pursue military projects
Loss to Newcastle United at weekend dropped the side to fifth in the standings on goal difference
Petrol prices are a mixed bag, depending on where you live
The Hague — Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci expressed sorrow on Tuesday for all victims of the 1998-99 insurgency against Serbian rule but told judges on the second day of his war crimes trial that he expects to be exonerated.
Thaci and three co-defendants face 10 charges of persecution, murder, torture and forced disappearance of people during and shortly after the guerrilla uprising that eventually brought Kosovo independence from Serbia and made him a hero among many compatriots at home and abroad.
“I feel sorrow and pain for all the victims of this terrible war [regardless of] their ethnicity, religion or political affiliation,” he said in a short statement in court, translated from Albanian.
Standing in the dock in a dark suit and red tie, the 54-year-old Thaci repeated that he was “innocent of all these allegations” and that Kosovo was “on the right side of history”.
In their opening statement earlier on Tuesday, defence lawyers said Thaci did not control the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), in which he was a senior commander, at the time of the war crimes charges against him. They blamed any crimes committed on rogue local KLA commanders. “Hashim Thaci did not control the KLA, the zone commanders did,” US lawyer Gregory Kehoe told the judges.
On Monday, prosecutors said Thaci and the other three principal leaders of the KLA waged a violent campaign targeting political opponents, as well as minority ethnic Serbs and Roma, to gain full control.
Hundreds of their alleged victims were jailed across Kosovo in terrible conditions and 102 were killed, according to the indictment. Most victims were members of Kosovo’s 90% ethnic Albanian majority, prosecutors said.
The KLA started as a guerilla organisation but in peacetime its leaders largely took over politics in the small Balkan country. All four men on trial deny the charges against them.
More than 13,000 people, the majority of them Kosovo Albanians, are believed to have died during the insurgency, when Kosovo was still a province of Serbia under then strongman nationalist president Slobodan Milosevic.
Thaci resigned as Kosovo president shortly after his indictment in November 2020 and has spent the last two years in detention in The Hague.
During his time as a KLA leader and prominent politician, Thaci worked closely with many Western leaders. Joe Biden, when he was US vice-president, called him “the George Washington of Kosovo”.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, seated in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former KLA guerrillas. Many Kosovars believe the tribunal is biased against the KLA and fear the court could discredit its record in paving the way to the liberation of Kosovo from repressive Serbian rule.
The court was created separately from the UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), also held in the Hague, which tried and convicted mainly Serbian officials for war crimes in the Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo conflicts.
Milosevic went on trial before the ICTY but he died in 2006 before a verdict was reached.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former Kosovo president expresses sorrow for victims of liberation war
Thaci and three others are accused of war crimes in their campaign for full control during the insurgency
The Hague — Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci expressed sorrow on Tuesday for all victims of the 1998-99 insurgency against Serbian rule but told judges on the second day of his war crimes trial that he expects to be exonerated.
Thaci and three co-defendants face 10 charges of persecution, murder, torture and forced disappearance of people during and shortly after the guerrilla uprising that eventually brought Kosovo independence from Serbia and made him a hero among many compatriots at home and abroad.
“I feel sorrow and pain for all the victims of this terrible war [regardless of] their ethnicity, religion or political affiliation,” he said in a short statement in court, translated from Albanian.
Standing in the dock in a dark suit and red tie, the 54-year-old Thaci repeated that he was “innocent of all these allegations” and that Kosovo was “on the right side of history”.
In their opening statement earlier on Tuesday, defence lawyers said Thaci did not control the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), in which he was a senior commander, at the time of the war crimes charges against him. They blamed any crimes committed on rogue local KLA commanders. “Hashim Thaci did not control the KLA, the zone commanders did,” US lawyer Gregory Kehoe told the judges.
On Monday, prosecutors said Thaci and the other three principal leaders of the KLA waged a violent campaign targeting political opponents, as well as minority ethnic Serbs and Roma, to gain full control.
Hundreds of their alleged victims were jailed across Kosovo in terrible conditions and 102 were killed, according to the indictment. Most victims were members of Kosovo’s 90% ethnic Albanian majority, prosecutors said.
The KLA started as a guerilla organisation but in peacetime its leaders largely took over politics in the small Balkan country. All four men on trial deny the charges against them.
More than 13,000 people, the majority of them Kosovo Albanians, are believed to have died during the insurgency, when Kosovo was still a province of Serbia under then strongman nationalist president Slobodan Milosevic.
Thaci resigned as Kosovo president shortly after his indictment in November 2020 and has spent the last two years in detention in The Hague.
During his time as a KLA leader and prominent politician, Thaci worked closely with many Western leaders. Joe Biden, when he was US vice-president, called him “the George Washington of Kosovo”.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, seated in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former KLA guerrillas. Many Kosovars believe the tribunal is biased against the KLA and fear the court could discredit its record in paving the way to the liberation of Kosovo from repressive Serbian rule.
The court was created separately from the UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), also held in the Hague, which tried and convicted mainly Serbian officials for war crimes in the Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo conflicts.
Milosevic went on trial before the ICTY but he died in 2006 before a verdict was reached.
Reuters
Former Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci pleads not guilty to charges of war crimes
Kosovo president resigns on war-crimes indictment
Donald Trump’s African diplomacy falls flat with little headway in Nile dam dispute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Former Kosovo leader Hashim Thaci pleads not guilty to charges of war crimes
Kosovo president resigns on war-crimes indictment
Donald Trump’s African diplomacy falls flat with little headway in Nile dam ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.