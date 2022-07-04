×

Hope for grain shipments after Ukraine retakes Snake Island

04 July 2022 - 15:24 Max Hunder and Tom Balmforth
A general view of Snake Island, Ukraine, in this handout still image obtained by Reuters on June 30 2022. Picture: REUTERS/UKRAINE OPERATIONAL COMMAND SOUTH
The Ukrainian flag has been raised again on Snake Island in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s military said on Monday, after Russian forces withdrew from the strategic outpost last week.

“The military operation has been concluded, and ... the territory [Snake Island] has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, told a news conference.

Some analysts have said Russia’s withdrawal from Snake Island off Ukraine’s southwestern coast could loosen its blockade on Ukrainian ports. But a Kyiv-based foreign diplomat said it was still not enough to allow for safe transit of Ukrainian grain.

“There is a requirement for demining, and Russia still has capabilities [military vessels, coastal defence systems and air superiority] that will allow them to interdict shipping lanes,” the diplomat said.

To unblock its ports so that it can ship grain, Ukraine will need allied support and for Turkey to play a key role, the diplomat added.

Russia said it pulled out from Snake Island on Thursday as a “gesture of goodwill” to show it is not obstructing UN attempts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grain to be shipped from Ukraine.

Ukraine said it drove the Russian forces out after an artillery and missile assault.

