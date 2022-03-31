TERRY CRAWFORD-BROWNE: Nato is responsible for the consequences of Russia-Ukraine war

Or, alternatively, how the Russians responded in 2011 when the Obama administration unleashed a failed attempt at “regime change” and then war against President Bashar al-Assad and the people of Syria. Russians, including Putin, quite understandably have long memories of Anglo-American duplicity.

Waking up to realities

The UN’s World Food Programme has warned that up to 220-million people — especially in North Africa and the Middle East who rely on wheat, maize and barley imported from Ukraine and Russia — now face starvation. EU countries (especially Germany and France) face economic collapse given their reliance on Russian oil and gas. Having grovelled to US and Nato pressures to exclude Russia from the dollar-based Swift payment system headquartered in Belgium, the EU is quickly waking up to the blowback realities.

10-million Ukrainians are displaced because of this madness, with over 4-million being refugees. According to the Washington Post, only now have the US state department and frenzied Western media finally come to realise that Putin and the Russians had no intention to occupy the whole of Ukraine and its major cities, including the capital Kyiv. Military occupation over 40-million Ukrainians by a Russian army of less than 200,000 soldiers was simply not on the agenda.

The Ukrainian air force and navy have been destroyed, and now have no capacity to support the Ukrainian army. Without a Nato “no-fly zone” and with Russian control over the skies, a defeated Zelensky is now negotiating the terms of surrender before Russia takes over Odesa and, in the process, completely cuts Ukraine off from the Black Sea and its ports. Zelensky has little option but to accept Putin’s terms of surrender, including no Ukrainian membership of Nato, political neutrality, the elimination of neo-Nazis, and recognition of secession by Russian-speaking Crimea and Donbas regions.

Yuan, roubles or gold over dollars

So what was it all about? Was it worth such a devastating war? Biden has been threatening Putin with “sanctions from hell”. In particular, the sanctions include Russian exclusion from the Swift system, which authenticates international financial transactions. However, the Russians have taken note over the years of numerous such threats and, together with the Chinese, have set up traps and have created alternative systems to Swift, which may destroy the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

The dollar has derived its dominance and power thanks to an agreement in 1973 negotiated between Kissinger and Saudi Arabia. Oil is, of course, by far the major component of international trade. All Opec oil would be priced in dollars only and in return the US would protect the Saudi royal family against domestic insurrection. Saudi “black gold” in effect replaced the gold standard. Accordingly, all countries have in practice been subsidising the US economy and its reckless expenditures on weapons and wars. Now the US economy is imploding, and the American middle and working classes are increasingly impoverished on minimum-wage jobs, because of the disastrous consequences of US “forever wars”.

Regime change has been the past fates of Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, Venezuelans and others who wanted payment for their oil in gold or euros instead of dollars. The US has since been replaced by China as the main importer of Saudi oil, and China is now negotiating with the Saudis to accept payment in yuan instead of dollars. Similarly, Russia has already informed the Europeans that its oil and gas are now being sold for yuan, roubles or gold, but not for dollars. If these alternative payment systems prove successful, they will mean the end not only of dollar supremacy but also of the US Empire Inc.

Cooler heads are thankfully focusing on avoiding a nuclear war, or a war of Armageddon and consequent destruction of the planet. The recent US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, irrationally believed that such a war would bring about the second coming of Christ. As Archbishop Desmond Tutu used to say: “God save us from those so-called Christians who hold a bible in one hand and a gun in the other”.