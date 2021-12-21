World / Europe

Scotland cancels public New Year events among new Covid-19 curbs

UK has reported record levels of cases over the past week amid warnings over rising hospitalisations

21 December 2021 - 18:38 James Davey
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves after updating the Scottish parliament on changes to the Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas following the emergence of Omicron, in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 21 2021. Picture: FRASER BREMNER/GETTY IMAGES
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves after updating the Scottish parliament on changes to the Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas following the emergence of Omicron, in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 21 2021. Picture: FRASER BREMNER/GETTY IMAGES

London — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday public New Year’s Eve celebrations in Scotland will be cancelled as she set out plans for post-Christmas restrictions on large-scale events to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Britain has reported record levels of Covid-19 cases over the past week, with officials and ministers warning that hospitalisations are also rising.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure from many in his own party not to introduce further curbs, held off announcing new restrictions for England following a cabinet meeting on Monday but said they may yet be needed.

“We know from experience that if we wait until the data tells us conclusively that we have a problem for example, with hospital admissions, it will already be too late to act to avoid that problem,” Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament.

She announced that from December 26, for up to three weeks, there will be limit of 100 people for indoor standing events, 200 for indoor seated and 500 for any outdoor events. Social distancing of 1m will also be required.

“This will of course make sports matches, including football, effectively spectator-free over this three-week period,” she said.

“It will also mean unfortunately that large scale Hogmanay [New Year’s Eve] celebrations, including that planned here in our capital city, will not proceed.”

Edinburgh has one of the world’s most famous Hogmanay street parties, drawing thousands of foreign tourists as well as local people.

Sturgeon also said that from December 27, for up to three weeks, there will be extra measures for hospitality, including restricting those serving alcohol to table service only.

Reuters

World Economic Forum postpones Davos meeting due to Omicron

The event, which was due to take place in January, has been delayed until early summer due to the uncertainty over Omicron
World
1 day ago

Omicron unleashes scramble for rapid Covid-19 test kits

Health officials say they are as effective at picking up Omicron as Delta, the previous most infectious strain
News
10 hours ago

Omicron whips around the globe, prompting renewed restrictions

Many countries are on high alert as the latest health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic ...
World
13 hours ago

US to hand out 500-million free at-home Covid tests as omicron takes root

The military is also being brought in to shore up overwhelmed hospitals
News
7 hours ago

Ryanair boss thinks only vaccinated passengers should be allowed to fly

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary thinks only vaccinated passengers should be allowed to fly, according to the Telegraph
News
1 day ago

EU states oppose lifting travel ban on Southern Africa

Brussels is reportedly pushing for the ‘inefficient’ restrictions to be scrapped
World
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Emmerson Mnangagwa calls for Cecil John Rhodes to ...
World / Africa
2.
EU states oppose lifting travel ban on Southern ...
World / Europe
3.
FDA approves first injectable treatment to ...
World / Americas
4.
Nasa confirms new date for James Webb space ...
World / Americas
5.
The Netherlands reinstates full lockdown
World / Europe

Related Articles

UK mulls Christmas lockdown as Covid-19 cases stay near record high

News

Visitors opt out of Christmas shopping in London

News

Rishi Sunak offers £1bn for firms hit hardest by Omicron surge

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.