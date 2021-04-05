World / Europe

Turkey detains 10 retired admirals after warning on Bosphorus treaty

05 April 2021 - 19:28 Can Sezer and Ezgi Erkoyun
Turkish vessel near in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK
Turkish vessel near in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

Istanbul  — Turkey has detained 10 retired admirals for signing a statement in support of an 85-year-old maritime accord, accusing them of conspiring against the constitutional order, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Monday.

Officials said their declaration on the Montreux Convention, signed by more than a hundred former high-ranking navy personnel, was a direct challenge to civilian government and evoked past army interventions.

Turkey's military staged three coups between 1960-1980 and pressured the first Islamist-led government out of power in 1997.

The admirals are suspected of conspiring against state security and constitutional order, news website Haberturk said. Anadolu said four other suspects were called to report to police within three days as part of the probe into the statement.

The retired military personnel had voiced concern over Montreux — which they said was strategically important for Turkey's maritime security — given President Tayyip Erdogan's authority to withdraw from such pacts, and his move last month to ditch an international accord meant to prevent violence against women.

The statement came as the government moves forward with plans to construct a huge canal connecting the Black Sea north of Istanbul to the Sea of Marmara to the south, parallel to the Bosphorus strait.

A Turkish official has said the Montreux Convention would not cover the canal.

Montreux, signed in 1936, gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits within its borders, and during peacetime guarantees access for civilian vessels. It also limits access of naval warships and governs foreign cargo ships.

"Montreux provided Turkey the possibility to maintain its neutrality during World War 2," said the statement by the retired military officials.

"There is a need to avoid any statements and actions that could cause the Montreux convention, an important treaty in terms of Turkey's survival, to be brought up for discussion."

The secularist armed forces were once the dominant force in Turkey but Erdogan and his AK Party have eroded their influence since coming to power in 2002.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the statement had the hallmarks of a military plot to overthrow the government.

"A group of retired soldiers are putting themselves into a laughable and miserable position with their statement that echoes military coup times," he said.

Reuters 

‘Palace politics’ behind Erdogan’s sacking of central bank chief

Naci Agbal was far too independent for Turkish president's liking, and his rates hike is said to have been the last straw
World
5 days ago

Central Bank of Erdogan makes Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors

Investor flight drives lira down 15%, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits
World
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Turkey’s new central bank chief backs Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodoxy

Sahap Kavcioglu will have to find a way of reining in inflation without high interest rates
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Military contractor to leave Mozambique soon
World / Africa
2.
Hong Kong residents skip Sinovac jab appointments ...
World / Asia
3.
Sadc ‘ready to support’ Mozambique after attacks ...
World / Africa
4.
California’s electricity grid solution? Plug in ...
World / Americas
5.
Alleged Italian spy said to be broke with a big ...
World

Related Articles

Turkish lira volatile as Erdogan replaces central bank deputy governor

World / Europe

Fuming Erdogan summons US envoy over response to hostage killings

World

Turkey bans ads on Twitter under new social media law

World / Europe

Turkish court jails hundreds for life over 2016 coup plot

World / Europe

Cocooned by sycophants, Erdogan sheds layers of reality and support

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.