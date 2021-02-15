World

Fuming Erdogan summons US envoy over response to hostage killings

Turkish president accuses the US of ‘siding with terrorists’

15 February 2021 - 19:56 Selcan Hacaoglu
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: MURAT CENTINMUHURDAR/PPO/REUTERS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: MURAT CENTINMUHURDAR/PPO/REUTERS

Ankara — Turkey accused the US of questioning its account of the execution of Turkish citizens by Kurdish militants and summoned the US ambassador to convey its protest, as it presses Washington to cut off support for a related armed group in Syria.

On Sunday, Turkey reported that separatist militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, executed 13 Turkish hostages held in a cave in northern Iraq. The US state department tweeted in response that “if reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms”.

The suggestion of scepticism set off a tirade by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who branded the US statement “ridiculous” and accused Washington of siding with the militants and their affiliates in Syria against Nato ally Ankara. The foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador to protest its strong rejection of the statement.

Tensions even spilled into the first phone call between the two countries’ top diplomats with foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu relaying to secretary of state Antony Blinken Turkish “unease over recent statements” out of Washington.

“You are certainly siding with them and behind them,” Erdogan said on Monday in a speech marking the 22nd anniversary of the capture of the PKK’s imprisoned chief, Abdullah Ocalan. “If we are to continue alongside you in this world, in Nato, you won’t be siding with terrorists.”

The Turkish military has been battling PKK separatists based in southeast Turkey for nearly 40 years, and the government has imprisoned dozens of Kurdish politicians. Washington’s arming of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate — the main fighting force in the US-led campaign against Islamic State — has severely strained ties with Ankara.

The Kurdish fighters control enclaves in Syria near Turkey’s southern border, and Ankara sees the US support for the Syrian YPG militia as backing Kurdish aspirations to autonomy.

Turkey took a new direction in its campaign against Kurdish separatists earlier this month when it signalled it could give ground on the Russian missiles it’s poised to deploy if the US severs support for the Syrian Kurdish fighters.

The deaths of the Turkish hostages, including security forces, fuelled a wave of nationalist backlash. Turkey said more than 50 PKK militants were killed in northern Iraq in clashes with Turkish troops. Prosecutors launched probes after two legislators of the pro-Kurdish HDP party claimed the government refused to negotiate the hostages’ freedom. Police rounded up more than 700 suspects, including HDP members, on suspicion of links to the militants.

“From now on, nowhere is safe for terrorists, neither Qandil, nor Sinjar nor Syria,” Erdogan said, referring to the main PKK camp of Qandil on the Iraqi-Iranian border, and Mount Sinjar, located near the Iraqi-Syrian frontier.

Turkey reached separate agreements with the US and Russia to keep Kurdish fighters in Syria away from its border in 2019. If it starts targeting Kurdish YPG forces again, that could cause further friction with the administration of Joe Biden, who has been critical of Erdogan’s authoritarian ways.

Recently, US ambassador David Satterfield told Turkish media that Washington’s policy of working with Syrian Kurdish forces has not changed and that Turkey would have to get rid of its Russian S-400 missiles if it wants related US sanctions lifted.

Bloomberg 

Turkey bans ads on Twitter under new social media law

A local representative for digital platforms has to be appointed, according to the new law, without which the country can remove content
World
3 weeks ago

Turkey’s president drops WhatsApp after Facebook privacy changes

The popular messaging app has also been targeted by Elon Musk, who urges users to switch to encrypted rival Signal
World
1 month ago

Turkish court jails hundreds for life over 2016 coup plot

Nearly 300,000 have been detained over links to US-based cleric, accused of having a role
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Syndicate of SA banks to bankroll upgrade of ...
World / Africa
2.
Trump survives impeachment: populist flank makes ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe’s president extends lockdown by two weeks
World / Africa
4.
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles aimed at ...
World / Middle East
5.
Zimbabwe postpones school reopening due to ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Cocooned by sycophants, Erdogan sheds layers of reality and support

Opinion

Turkish lira rallies as Erdogan’s son-in-law resigns

World / Europe

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan fires central bank governor as lira slides

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.