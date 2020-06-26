World / Europe

ECB says economy has a long, slow climb towards recovery

Christine Lagarde says the recovery from the pandemic will be ‘restrained’ and some sectors will likely be ‘hurt irremediably’

26 June 2020 - 14:18 Piotr Skolimowski
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Picture: AFP/FREDERICK FLORIN
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Picture: AFP/FREDERICK FLORIN

Frankfurt — European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde has said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be “restrained” and will change parts of the economy permanently.

While the worst of the crisis might be over, it’ll take time for the “phenomenal” jump in savings to trickle in to higher investment and spending, she said in a webinar on Friday. The recovery will also be “incomplete” as trade is unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels and productivity may be weaker.

“We have probably passed the lowest point, and I say that with some trepidation,” Lagarde said. “The airline industries, the hospitality industries, the entertainment industries are going to come out of the recovery process in a different shape, and some of them will probably be hurt irremediably.”

Her remarks follow comments from ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who cautioned earlier this week that early signs of economic improvement may not be a good guide to the speed and robustness of the recovery.

The ECB has rolled out a €1.35-trillion emergency bond-buying programme and a suite of other tools, including cheaper and looser financing for banks, to help steer Europe out of the deepest peace-time recession in almost a century.

Lagarde noted the “massive” increase in government and company debt that she said must be repaid. But she also said monetary policy and fiscal policy are working hand-in-hand, and interest rates are exceptionally low.

This crisis could be transformational because “there will be industries that will arise from those changes”, she said.

Lagarde called on policymakers to be extremely attentive to those that are most vulnerable, including the poor, the young and women, who have been the most affected by the crisis.

“Many work in hospitality, with short-term contracts, those jobs will go first. And women — they’re always affected more in times of crisis.”

Bloomberg

