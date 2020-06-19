World / Europe

Covid-19 was already in Italy in December, sewage study suggests

Covid-19 may have been circulating before China reported the first cases of a new disease on December 31, scientists say

19 June 2020 - 12:35 Deena Beasley, Kate Kelland and Emilio Parodi
Two men at work for the preparation of the Drive Live stage at the "Drive Live" DriveIn concert on June 18, 2020 in Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy. Picture: IVAN ROMANO / GETTY IMAGES
Two men at work for the preparation of the Drive Live stage at the "Drive Live" DriveIn concert on June 18, 2020 in Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy. Picture: IVAN ROMANO / GETTY IMAGES

Milan/London — Scientists in Italy have found traces of the new coronavirus in wastewater collected from Milan and Turin in December 2019 — suggesting Covid-19 was already circulating in Northern Italy before China reported the first cases.

The Italian National Institute of Health looked at 40 sewage samples collected from wastewater treatment plants in northern Italy between October 2019 and February 2020. An analysis released late on Thursday said samples taken in Milan and Turin on December 18 showed the presence of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

“This research may help us understand the beginning of virus circulation in Italy,” Giuseppina La Rosa, an expert in environmental wastewater at the Italian National Institute of Health who co-led the research, said in a statement detailing the findings.

Small studies conducted by scientific teams in the Netherlands, France, Australia and elsewhere have found signs that the virus that causes Covid-19 can be detected in sewage, and many countries are beginning to use wastewater sampling to track the spread of the disease.

La Rosa said the detection of traces of the virus before the end of 2019 was consistent with evidence emerging in other countries that Covid-19 may have been circulating before China reported the first cases of a new disease on December 31.

A study in May by French scientists found that a man was infected with Covid-19 as early as December 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases.

La Rosa said the presence of the virus in the Italian waste samples did not “automatically imply that the main transmission chains that led to the development of the epidemic in our country originated from these very first cases”.

Samples positive for traces of the virus that causes Covid-19 were also found in sewage from Bologna, Milan and Turin in January and February 2020. Samples taken in October and November 2019 tested negative.

The institute said it plans to launch a pilot study in July to monitor wastewater at sites identified in tourist resorts.

Reuters

Italy’s Muslims call for more space to bury their dead

Families forced to travel long distances to cemeteries or leave bodies for days in morgues
World
1 week ago

Italian nursing homes face battle to keep going

After the coronavirus crisis care home operators say many may not survive without government help
World
3 weeks ago

Italy’s debt malaise worsens as authorities ask citizens to help fund recovery

Pandemic raises fresh questions about sustainability of Rome’s borrowings, analysts say
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
San Francisco removes Christopher Columbus statue ...
World / Americas
2.
Zambia mining revenue drops by 30% due to virus ...
World / Africa
3.
Oxford college backs removal of Rhodes statue
World / Europe
4.
Norway’s wealth fund cuts fossil fuel exposure, ...
World
5.
Tanzania president downplays Covid-19 ahead of ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

European banks take up new wave of stimulus to bolster economy

World / Europe

Merkel wants EU deal and urges solidarity by all members

World / Europe

Is this why the UK has Europe’s highest official Covid-19 toll?

World / Europe

Europe’s bankers head back to the workplace

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.