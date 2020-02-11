Sinn Féin starts search for allies to form Irish government

Dublin — Ireland’s Fianna Fail and Fine Gael let Sinn Féin proceed with trying to form a government without them on Tuesday, a process most acknowledged would ultimately require two of the now three largest parties to work together.

Sinn Féin, an Irish nationalist party, stunned the establishment by winning the highest number of votes in Saturday’s poll but its low number of candidates meant it finished between the two centre-right parties by number of seats.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said her party “won the election” and would try to form a left-wing led government with smaller parties and independent legislators, technically possible but a task even some of her senior colleagues said was highly unlikely to succeed.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael and historical rival Fianna Fail, which have led every previous Irish government but fell to their lowest ever combined level of support, were also sceptical but happy to let others talk while they regrouped.

“Mary Lou McDonald is the leader of the party who got the most votes in the election and should now do what she says she’s going to do,” health minister Simon Harris of Fine Gael told national broadcaster RTE.

“She made a lot of promises, a lot of commitments, let her off now and see if she can try and form a government. If she can’t, I do think there is an obligation on the centre of Irish politics, which still won a hell of a lot of votes by the way.”

Fine Gael has strongly ruled out governing with Sinn Féin, citing policy differences and the nationalist party’s role as former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) The IRA fought against British rule in Northern Ireland for decades in a conflict in which about 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal.

Harris said a pre-election offer of a first-ever full coalition with Fianna Fail still stood.

Uncertainty

Fianna Fail insisted it would not enter government with either party during the campaign, although its leader declined to repeat earlier outright refusals to consider Sinn Féin, saying only there were significant incompatibilities on policy.

There are open divisions over such a tie-up among Fianna Fail legislators, who won 38 seats to Sinn Féin’s 37 in the 160-seat parliament. Fine Gael have 35 seats.