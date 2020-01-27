Irish leader Leo Varadkar warns EU has upper hand in Brexit trade talks

“The European Union is a union of 27 member states. The UK is only one country. And we have a population and a market of 450-million people,” he told the BBC. When asked about Johnson’s aim of getting a deal by the end of 2020, he said: “It will be difficult to do this.”

To get a trade deal, the UK would have to give legal assurances it would not undercut the EU, Varadkar said.

Varadkar met EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Dublin. Barnier stressed that the level of access UK products can continue to enjoy will be proportionate to the commitments London makes on EU rules, particularly in relation to state aid.

“It is Britain’s choice,” Barnier told a joint news conference with Varadkar. “If we have no agreement, it will not be business as usual and the status quo, we have to face the risk of a cliff edge, in particular for trade.”

Varadkar said there will be have to be some checks on goods going from Britain into Northern Ireland, despite Johnson’s repeated insistence that these will not be needed.

Johnson’s willingness to allow some EU regulations to apply in British-ruled Northern Ireland to prevent the need for a border on the island was the crucial concession he offered in 2019 to obtain a withdrawal deal with the bloc. After agreeing that deal, he called an election and won a strong majority.