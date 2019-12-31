Holidaymakers flee to beaches to escape fires in Australia

Sydney — Thousands of holidaymakers and locals were forced to flee to beaches in fire-ravaged southeast Australia on Tuesday, as blazes ripped through popular tourist areas, leaving no escape by land.

Four thousand people were trapped on the foreshore of the town of Mallacoota, and many others sought refuge on beaches in fire-encircled seaside towns up and down a 200km strip of coast. Some residents with boats even took to the sea, hoping for refuge from one the worst days yet in Australia’s months-long bushfire crisis.

Dozens of properties are feared to have been destroyed since late on Monday and at least seven people were unaccounted for in New South Wales and Victoria, as flames reached well-populated towns like Batemans Bay.

In some places the blazes were so intense, the smoke so thick and the fire-provoked dry lightning storms so severe that aerial reconnaissance and water-bombing had to be halted, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said.