The Windsor family Christmas may be even more horribilis in 2019

The queen herself was embroiled in political wrangling over Britain’s exit from the EU, with her suspension of parliament in September at the behest of Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled unlawful by the country’s top court.

But by far the greatest negativity was generated by the furore over Andrew’s links to Epstein, and accusations the prince had had sex with a 17-year-old girl. An interview Andrew gave to the BBC in November denying that accusation and any other wrongdoing was cast by the British media as a disaster, leading to him stepping down from public duties.

Still, the year may not have been a total catastrophe.

Survival

“Most people will look upon 2019 as not a particularly good year for the institution but the queen came out pretty well,” said Dickie Arbiter, Elizabeth’s press secretary from 1988 to 2000. “The monarchy has evolved over 1,000 years. It has had all sorts of circumstances running against it, but it has survived. It survived 1992, it survived the abdication of [King Edward VIII in] 1936, it survived 2019.”

Some have gone as far as saying the family could eventually emerge even stronger — and that this year’s traumas could lay the foundations of a new, slimmed-down monarchy, a long-term aim of future king Prince Charles.

The heir was key in the decision to have Andrew “de-royaled” and effectively fired from his job, said royal historian Robert Lacey. “It’s a tragedy in a way, but it is a plus to see Charles playing a positive role in events,” said Lacey, the historical consultant to the hugely popular Netflix TV series The Crown. “After 20 years, Charles is finally getting his way.”

To mark her 50th year as queen in 2002, more than a dozen members of the royal family appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. A decade later it was just her, her husband, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, together with William, his wife Kate and Harry.

Purely ceremonial?

While Andrew dominated newspapers and broadcasts, even overshadowing the recent election, Lacey said September’s UK supreme court ruling was more significant, possibly heralding the end of the monarchy’s few remaining prerogative powers and posing questions about its future constitutional role.

“It could reduce the monarch to an essentially ceremonial and charitable role,” he said. “The new involvement of the supreme court doesn’t question the existence of the monarchy — yet. But if certain decisions and prerogatives are going to be controlled or taken away, then what has the prime minister got to go to speak to the queen about each week?”

So there will be much to discuss around the Christmas table when the royals — or “the firm” as they call themselves — gather at Sandringham estate next week.

One of those whose support they can count on is the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the world’s 80-million Anglicans.

“I think to ask that they be superhuman saints is not what we should do because nobody is like that,” he said in an interview with The Big Issue, a magazine that helps the homeless. “Everybody makes mistakes, everybody is human. I am not commenting on any member of the royal family except to say that I am astonished at what a gift they are to this country.”

Reuters