Boris Johnson calls for UK general election on December 12

London — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek a general election on December 12, setting up a national vote on his Brexit strategy.

Johnson briefed his cabinet on Thursday afternoon and announced that a motion will be put to parliament for a vote on Monday. It will need a two-thirds majority for an election to be called.

“‘It is our duty to end this nightmare and provide the country with a solution as soon as we reasonably can,” Johnson said in a letter to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn appealing for his law makers to support the move. “These repeated delays have been bad for the economy, bad for businesses, and bad for millions of people trying to plan their futures.”

The EU was widely expected to grant a three-month extension when ambassadors meet in Brussels on Friday, putting back the UK’s exit until January 31. Johnson said in an interview with the BBC that he will give MPs more time to debate his Brexit deal if they agree to the December 12 date.

“The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable with parliament and say ‘If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12’,” Johnson said in a pooled TV interview. “It’s time, frankly, that the opposition summoned up the nerve to submit themselves to the judgment of our collective boss, which is the people of the UK.”